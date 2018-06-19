County Collector reminds fireworks salespeople to license their stands

The Cape Girardeau County Collector is reminding people who are making fireworks sales this Independence Day season to be properly licensed.

Diane Diebold wants everyone to know each fireworks stand location has to have a county merchant’s license.

Each license costs $25.

The merchant license is available from either the Jackson office located in the Administrative Building, 1 Barton Square or the Cape Office located in the Courthouse Annex, 44 N Lorimier Street.

Fireworks stands may be operated in the county from June 20 to July 10.

State licenses are also required.

You can call 573-751-2930 to learn more.