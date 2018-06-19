Gov. Parson appoints Senator Mike Kehoe to Lt. Governor position

Missouri’s Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe has been named the new Lt. Governor.

Governor Mike Parson made the appointment yesterday.

Kehoe, a Republican, was elected to the Senate from the 6th District for the first time in 2010.

He was re-elected in 2014.

The Missouri Constitution is not clear on what the formal process is for filling a vacancy in the Lt. Governor’s seat, which has raised concerns from some Democrats, who would rather leave it to be voted on by Missourians.

Parson has said Kehoe will bring, quote, “valuable leadership experience” to the state.