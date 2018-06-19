Missouri students take top honors at NASP World Tournament

MDC congratulates all student archers who took part in the NASP World Tournament.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri students took first and second place on the world archery stage at the National Archery in the Schools (NASP) World Tournament and 3D Challenge June 7-9 in Louisville, KY. More than 5,000 student archers in grades 4-12 from more than 200 schools in two countries participated, including 129 Missouri students.

Sophomore Kamryn Twehus from Blair Oaks High School dominated the NASP World Tournament by taking first in the high school girls division and being the overall individual champion of the tournament. Twehus shot a score of 299 out of 300.

Sophomore Donald Holupka from Hillsboro High School wasn’t far behind. Holupka took first place in the high school boys division and took second place overall in the NASP World Tournament. He shot a 298 out of 300.

“Missouri was once again well represented on the podium at the World NASP tournaments,” MDC MoNASP Coordinator Eric Edwards said. “MoNASP has been able to provide an opportunity to thousands of kids to participate in the sport of archery, including competing at a national and international level, which is something we never thought about a few years ago. Congratulations to all the student archers on a job well done!”

Senior Holden Stewart from Carthage High School was among the top 10 archers and took sixth place in the high school boys division with a score of 295 out of 300. The Carthage High School team took seventh place in the high school division with a combined score of 3,404.

Missouri student archers participated through the Missouri National Archery in the Schools Program (MoNASP), which is coordinated through the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) in partnership with numerous schools and supporting organizations throughout the state. MoNASP is an affiliate of NASP, and promotes education, self-esteem, and physical activity for more than 185,000 Missouri students from 670 schools in grades 4-12 through participation in the sport of archery.