Republican State Senators lining up to fill leadership position in GOP dominated chamber

The race to become the President Pro Tem of the Missouri State Senate is beginning to take shape. Republican Mike Cunningham of Rogersville made a formal announcement for the post in the form of a press release Friday.

Cunningham says his accomplishments in his business career are just as important as his legislative service in qualifying him to lead the upper chamber.

The current Senate President Pro Tem, Republican Ron Richard of Joplin, is term-limited and will be retiring at the end of the year.