Three people arrested for aiding in White County jail break

We now know three people were involved in helping with the jail break that took place in White County.

46-year-old Wendi Owen and 28-year-old Carly Schmittler of Grayville are charged with hiding and helping a fugitive.

32-year-old Elijah Locher has also been taken into custody, though it’s not clear what his charges are.

Three men got away from the jail. One of the men, Justin Bray, was taken back into custody.

24-year-old Zachery Shock and 61-year-old Johnny Tipton are still wanted after they got away from the White County Jail Saturday morning.