Three Southeast Missouri Men Indicted for “Lying and Buying” Firearms

Three men were arrested for lying in connection their buying of firearms.

26-year-old Jarvis Wofford from Malden is said to have bought a 9mm pistol from a gun store in his home city on March 1st.

He claimed he hadn’t ever been convicted of a felony although he was convicted in 2012 for theft and burglary.

Federal law prevents former felons from purchasing firearms, and Wofford was also facing drug charges in Dunklin County when he purchased the gun.

23-year-old Wesley Williams and 22-year-old Demontray Walker of Charleston were arrested for lying on federal forms during the purchase of firearms in early 2018. They are allegedly both habitual users of controlled substances.