Tuesday, June 19th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Milltown, New Jersey man has been charged with the robbery of a Somerset County bank after witnesses told police they saw him drop the money he had just robbed.

Witnesses elaborated and explained that 32-year-old Jeffrey Wolfman was standing on the street removing a layer of clothing. As he did so, they saw money dropping to the ground.

Wolfman had reportedly entered the bank and demanded money from a bank teller before fleeing on foot. Wolfman was charged with second-degree robbery and is being held in Somerset County Jail awaiting a detention hearing.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Florida man pulled over by police on Thursday on suspicion of drunk driving continued to drink even after being stopped by a sheriff’s deputy.

48-year-old Daryl Royal Riedel allegedly raised a can of beer and chugged the suds after being pulled over. Minutes earlier he had sped off after being pulled over for the first time, leading police on a two-mile car chase.

He reportedly was pulled over the first time due to a suspended license after officers spotted him in a Toyota Tundra. He allegedly told investigators that he first drove away from police because he was scared.

Riedel, previously convicted thrice for DUI between 2003 and 2010 (a fourth from last year is still pending), faces numerous charges including felony DUI, fleeing from a deputy, driving with a suspended license, and failure to submit a breath test.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A 32-year-old Florida man was arrested after screaming at his neighbors and threatening to kill them because his testicles were hurting.

On June 10th, a caller reported a white man was “on drugs and threatening to kill the neighbors with a gun.” Deputies responded and made contact with the man while he was walking on the road.

The man was soaked from sweat, according to the report, and told police his testicles were hurting. He said he thought he had parasites from swimming in the creek. He said he was trying to use his neighbors’ phones, but they wouldn’t let him.

According to the police report, he was “apologetic” for cursing and screaming. Police found his phone crushed in the middle of the road from where he had apparently thrown it down earlier.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A woman was arrested after damaging equipment during a fit of rage at a Grand Rapids, Michigan fitness center. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on June 12th at a Planet Fitness.

The incident was caught on cell phone video. The 20-year-old woman is seen arguing with employees, throwing computer monitors, and damaging a phone. Grand Rapids Police say she is being charged with Malicious Destruction of Property, $200 – $1,000.

Police say that the employee who appears to have been assaulted chose not to press charges. Planet Fitness, however, did chose to press charges for the destruction of their property.