Judge sets limits on evidence in Greitens Confide case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri lawyer suing over the use of a message-deleting app by former Gov. Eric Greitens and his staff is facing roadblocks in gathering evidence.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem during a Tuesday hearing said the former governor and staffers don’t have to produce records made before Greitens’ inauguration. That was one of several requests by the plaintiff for more information that Beetem denied.

Attorney Ben Sansone last year brought the lawsuit over Confide, arguing its use violated Sunshine and records laws. The app automatically deletes messages after they are read and prevents recipients from saving or taking screenshots of messages.

Attorneys for the former governor argue the Sunshine Law wasn’t violated because the records were not kept.

Greitens resigned this month in the face of multiple scandals.