Missouri lawmaker who helped investigate Greitens resigns

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri House member who served on a panel investigating former Gov. Eric Greitens has resigned from the Legislature.

The House said Tuesday that Republican Rep. Shawn Rhoads, of West Plains, had resigned effective at the end of Monday. His resignation letter did not cite a reason, and Rhoads did not immediately return a phone call from The Associated Press

Rhoads is a former police detective who first won election to the House in 2012. He could have served one more two-year term but had decided not to seek re-election this year.

Rhoads was a member of the special House committee that investigated allegations of sexual and political misconduct by Greitens.

Greitens resigned June 1. A special legislative session devoted to the investigation officially ended last week.