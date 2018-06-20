Missouri’s Ashcroft and Schoeller to Testify on Capitol Hill Wednesday about Election Infrastructure

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and the clerk in southwest Missouri’s Greene County are scheduled to testify today on Capitol Hill, regarding steps they’re taking to secure election infrastructure. Brian Hauswirth has our report:

Senate Rules Committee Chairman Roy Blunt of Missouri and ranking Democrat Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota have called the hearing, which is titled “Election Security Preparations: a State and Local Perspective.” Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller (pronounced SHOW-ler), a former Missouri House Speaker Pro Tem, will testify on what’s happening in his county. Schoeller tells Missourinet he’ll also testify about why he favors a paper ballot.