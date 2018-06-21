Heartland Idol is BACK!

The 2018 Grace Reliant Heartland Idol contest is back! You have a chance to be crowned the winner and take home $1000 and a professional recording session!

We’re giving you two opportunities to tryout!

Your first chance is on Saturday, July 14th at the Osage Center in Cape starting at 10 am.

If you can’t make it that weekend don’t worry! We’ll host another round of auditions at Sikeston River Radio on Saturday, July 21st at 10 am.

Please keep in mind contestants may only audition at ONE of the two locations.

Be sure to review the contest rules at our website to determine if you are eligible to participate in the audition process.

Semifinalists from both auditions will be posted at kzimksim.com on Monday, July 23rd.

The Grand Prize winner receives $1,000 and a recording session with the Brothers Walker from The Voice!

Good luck this year! From Grace Reliant Health Services and KZIM KSIM