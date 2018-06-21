Man from Licking sentenced to four and a half years on gun charges

A man from the town of Licking has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison for gun charges.

35-year-old Randy Harris Jr. admitted to having a Hi-Point, 9 mm caliber rifle on March 22.

The gun was one of the five that were stolen from a home in Wayne County by a group of people who came into the house and assaulted the owner on February 8th of last year.

Harris is a former felon, convicted for theft in a prior case.

32-year-old Stephen Joseph Tolinger of Silva pled guilty in December of last year to one felony count of Accessory After the Fact relating to the theft.