Missouri experts weigh in on this weeks Supreme Court punt on gerrymandering

The U.S. Supreme Court issued two decisions this week in which it declined set a limit for partisan gerrymandering of voting districts. But law professor Greg Magarian of Washington University in St. Louis thinks the high bench could easily hear the litigation again. He notes the case from Wisconsin plaintiffs was sent back to a lower court for technical reasons.

The court unanimously determined the Wisconsin plaintiffs hadn’t proven they’d been harmed and therefore had no standing to bring the case.