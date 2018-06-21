New Jackson ordinance to reduce parking in the streets

The Southeast Missourian reports Jackson’s code of ordinances has officially been updated.

The city had been talking about it for several months, but the Board of Aldermen unanimously passed the change Monday, saying vehicles parked on the street cannot interfere with traffic or block driveways.

The ordinance had been proposed to address recreational vehicles, but the wording of the ordinance does not address them directly.

Some aldermen have supported it to make the law more clear, since it was legal at that point to park on the street in some instances.

Their former law required that a parked vehicle be moved every 72 hours it remained parked on the street.