Parson meets with Trump today to talk about Missouri issues
Governor Parson is scheduled to meet with President Trump today in Washington. Parson would not say if he will speak to the president about the U.S.-Mexico border crisis.
On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order that keeps families seeking asylum to be detained together but those crossing the border illegally will continue to be prosecuted. Parson says he wants to talk to the president about issues facing the state, including infrastructure and jobs