A crash in Scott County led to a car being completely submerged in water and a man receiving a head injury.



Scott County Rural Fire were called to County Road 472, north of Mini Farms.

26-year-old Thomas Simpson was taken in a personal vehicle to the Delta Medical Center. He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Sikeston Rescue was called to the scene as well. Simpson was driving Eastbound when he ran off the road and overturned.