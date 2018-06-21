Senator Blunt chairs hearing on state and local election security

Yesterday, Senator Roy Blunt held a hearing on state and local election security as Missouri and other states get ready for fall elections.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller were among the state and county election officials questioned by Blunt.

They discussed how officials would take action to secure election infrastructure and ensure voter confidence in elections.

Ashcroft announced that St. Louis will host the National Election Security Summit on Sept. 10-11.

The partnership includes a bipartisan group of Secretaries of State from across the country, and will be hosted courtesy of World Wide Technology