Thursday, June 21st, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A chain thief who dropped his pants and pretended he was defecating found himself in big trouble after he was arrested and charged with larceny from the person.

A judge in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court, which is located in Jamaica, heard that Marlon McKenzie saw the victim, who was seated in a car, wearing a gold chain and decided to steal it.

McKenzie allegedly walked up to the car, grabbed the chain from the victim’s neck, and ran. The victim alerted a police team about what had transpired and they gave chase.

The chain grabber, in trying to elude the police and his victim, went to an area and pretended that he was defecating. He was held by the police and charged. McKenzie is to return to court on July 13th for sentencing.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Two veteran firefighters in Akron, Ohio have been suspended after allegedly making pornographic videos together at a fire station. The suspended firefighters have been identified as Lt. Art Dean and Provisional Lt. DeAnn Eller.

The footage, which was shared on several porn websites, appears to show a woman, thought to be Eller, naked and working out in a basement gym. A joint statement from Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Fire Chief Clarence Tucker called the allegations “shocking and distressing.”

Steven Barker, president of the Local 330 firefighter’s union, said Eller and Dean did not wish to speak to the media, adding that he expects the investigation to wrap up in a week.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A South Carolina man who has a giant gun tattooed on his forehead has been charged with weapons possession after he was spotted disposing of a firearm following a car crash.

24-year-old Michael Vines was collared Saturday evening after slamming a Toyota Camry into a power pole near an intersection in Greenville. Firefighters responding to the crash site told police that they saw Vines toss a handgun into the grass.

Officers subsequently recovered a loaded Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver from the area where firefighters said Vines discarded the weapon. Vines, a convicted felon, is barred from possessing a firearm. His rap sheet includes multiple narcotics convictions.

In addition to a weapons count, Vines was charged with reckless driving and driving with a suspended license in connection with the recent crash.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Two people were taken into custody after police say they were having sex on the ground near a busy Oklahoma City intersection.

Oklahoma City Police Department reports show that police were contacted by a woman who was at a tire shop when she observed two people under a tree. The woman stated that she saw a man with his pants “halfway down” on top of a woman.

Officers arrived on the scene and the man rolled off of the woman. Police then arrested both subjects, 48-year-old Tony Willis and 42-year-old Verna LeClair. Officers noted that the intersection had heavy traffic and that the two were in full view of both northbound and southbound lanes.

The two were then arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of indecent exposure and public drunkenness. LeClair has previously been arrested after reportedly being caught having sex in the parking lot of a metro liquor store.