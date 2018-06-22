Friday, June 22nd, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Texas man accused of setting fire to a historic Austin building on Monday claimed during an interview with investigators that he was pop star Taylor Swift. 36-year-old Matthew James Caldwell has been charged with arson, a second-degree felony.

Austin police said they were called at 4:03 a.m. to the building for reports of an alarm activation, which they thought was a burglary. When officers arrived, they saw a man looking out the back door of the building before running down the alley.

The man, later identified as Caldwell, was detained by police carrying several bottles of wine believed to be stolen from The Austin Club. Police said when they entered the building they found smoke inside and called firefighters to respond.

In an interview with investigators, Caldwell denied starting the fires, despite police saying they saw him at the scene. He then told investigators, “My name is Taylor Swift, I told him to burn it down and he did what I told him.”

AND THEN THERE’S……

In Union, South Carolina, a man has been charged with malicious damage to property after throwing a toilet seat at his ex-wife’s home.

According to an incident report, 60-year-old Jerry Ray Benton went to his ex-wife’s home Sunday and threw a toilet seat at the house. The toilet seat bounced off the window of the back door and hit the driver’s side door of the victim’s Toyota Camry, causing scratches to the paint.

Officers reportedly saw the toilet seat on the ground by the car when they arrived. The victim told police Benton has been harassing her for a month. The victim’s boyfriend said Benton also dumped trash all over the yard on one occasion. Benton faces up to thirty days in jail, a $2,000 fine, or both.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper arrested a Clearwater man for driving nearly three times the legal speed limit early Sunday morning. According to the arrest report, the trooper spotted 28-year-old Deon Hendricks driving on U.S. 19 at an extremely high rate of speed around 3:00 a.m.

The trooper wrote Hendricks was going in excess of 140 mph before slowing to approximately 70 mph and then accelerating multiple times up to 100 mph.

The trooper eventually pulled Hendricks over. He was arrested on a misdemeanor Reckless Driving charge for driving “a motor vehicle upon the highways of the State of Florida in a willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property.”

The speed limit on the section of U.S. 19 where Hendricks is accused of driving 140 mph is only 55 mph. The trooper noted in the arrest report there was a moderate to light amount of traffic on the highway at the time of night.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

The bitter divorce battle between billionaire bond king Bill Gross and his ex-wife, Sue Gross, is beginning to stink — like vomit, flatulence, and dead fish.

The California moneyman, who lost his beloved 13,819-square-foot Laguna Beach home to his ex-wife in the breakup, used foul-smelling fart sprays to leave the place a stinking mess — and placed dead fish in the air vents, a “disgusted” Sue Gross claimed in court papers last week.

Court papers also allege that Mrs. Gross, who won a temporary restraining order against Bill last week, has the evidence of his foul play — empty spray bottles in the trash cans. Bill Gross left the home, worth as much as $36 million, “in a state of utter chaos and disrepair,” court papers filed in a Los Angeles state court claim.