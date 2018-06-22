Missouri House leader raises red flag over bidding for state contract

The process of granting a contract to review the state’s Medicaid program has come under question. A bid costing three times more than three other submissions was awarded to a firm that formerly employed Drew Erdmann, the state’s Chief Operating Officer. Governor Mike Parson offered support for the bidding procedure and expressed no concern over Erdmann’s previous ties to the winning bidder.

One of the companies that lost the bid has filed a protest with the state and a Democratic leader has asked for the contract to be put on hold pending a review.