A nail manufacturer in Poplar Bluff, Mid Continent Nail, has had to lay off 60 of its total 500 employees.

It’s possible that there may be up to 200 more layoffs.

The manufacturer is one of the top three producers in the city.

The company’s problems had been announced by Senator Claire McCaskill.

Executive vice president George Skarich has blamed the 25 percent tariff on steel for the issues because of the expense.