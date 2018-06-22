Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to numerous drug charges, may face 40 years in prison
A Poplar Bluff man has plead guilty to distributing meth, possession of a gun by a felon, and using a gun in a drug crime.
37-year-old Lee Marvin Hamilton said he distributed 167 grams of meth to a confidential informant working for the SEMO Drug Task Force.
Investigators found 376 more grams of the drug at Hamilton’s home, along with a revolver.
He made his plea Wednesday.
He’ll be sentenced in September.
He could face up to 40 years in prison and up to $1 million in fines.