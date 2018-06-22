Scott County woman accuses deputy of stalking; judge denies order of protection request

The Southeast Missourian reports that a woman in Scott County has asked for an order of protection against a sheriff’s deputy.

Judge Rob Barker has denied that request in a ruling yesterday.

Sarah Valenzuela claims that Deputy Travis Keller has been staking her, while he has said he met with her about a drug investigation.

She filed for the order on June 7th.

She has said Keller had visited her house, seemingly with an interest in buying it. He then asked if he could come in.

She said no, but he later started repeatedly texting her, and later drove past her house numerous times.