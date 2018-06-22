Sikeston fraud hits two businesses

Fraud is going around in Sikeston. It’s already hit two chain businesses.

An unknown person claiming to be the company’s chief financial officer contacted the businesses.

The scammer asks the employee buy money gift cards and give the numbers to them.

After that they, tell the employee to destroy the cards.

The Department of Public Safety wants businesses to be aware of the fraud activities, and take steps to protect themselves by making sure to contact the company to ensure the callers are legitimate.

They’re asking consumers to also be wary of emails from unknown sources and to guard their information when working online.