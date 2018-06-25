Amber Alert cancelled for Kansas City girl after she walks into police station unhurt

You might have heard an Amber Alert go off on your phone Friday, but it’s been reported that the 15-year-old girl that went missing has been found.

Brajean Sledge was believed to have been abducted in Kansas City, but she is said to have walked into the police department unhurt.

A shooting had happened on Elmwood Street, and Sledge’s disappearance had made police concerned she was in danger.

The Amber Alert has been canceled.