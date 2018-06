A Caruthersville woman was arrested and charged with child endangerment after she left three kids in her car.

27-year-old Diana Truss was at the Kennett Walmart Supercenter.

The car was running while Truss was allegedly in the store.

A 1-year-old, a 4-year-old, and a 7-year-old were inside the car.

She had two other active warrants against her when arrested.

Truss has been taken to the Dunklin County Jail.