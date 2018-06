An iconic 92-year-old Cape Girardeau businessman has died.

Leland Shivelbine passed away yesterday.

He attended Cape Girardeau Central High School during his youth and went on to study at Southeast Missouri State University.

He trained in the Navy as a pilot towards the end of World War II.

He was known for founding Shivelbine’s music store alongside his father in 1949.

The Cape Noon Lion’s Club established the Shivelbine Lifetime Achievement Award this year.