Patterson man arrested for smoking marijuana in a cave

A man in Wayne County was arrested for smoking marijuana in a cave.

They discovered Scott Peterson from the town of Patterson and arrested when police found him on a search warrant. He’d been in Rebel Cave in Silva.

The SEMO Drug Task Force found that he had processed marijuana that appeared to be “for sale.”

He was released on $25,000 bond.

Reportedly, there was another incident towards the beginning of the month when he was found to be in possession of marijuana, but got out on bond then, too.

He’s charged with intent to deliver the drug.