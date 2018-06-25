Sweeping new utility law criticized by watchdog groups
A sweeping new law allows Missouri utility companies to use an accounting practice that lets them recover depreciation on investments up front.
Ameren, the state’s largest power company, says it stimulates investment in long-needed infrastructure upgrades. Cara Spencer with Consumers Council considers the accounting practice a ploy on the part of utilities to boost profits.
The new utility law approved by the state legislature this year goes into effect August 28th.