An autopsy will be conducted this morning on a body that was found in the St. Francis River yesterday afternoon.

Crews were on the scene for three hours, starting at 4 o’clock.

They’ve begun an investigation into the man’s death. He was reportedly near to 50-years-old.

It’s not clear if the sheriff’s office believes foul play to be involved.

The man was found near to the Highway 34 Bridge close to Patterson. He was discovered facedown.