Cape Girardeau will no longer take plastic bags in their recycling pick-ups

Cape Girardeau’s city recycling program won’t be taking plastic bags anymore.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the city has stopped accepting shopping and garbage bags, as well as newspaper sleeves and shouldn’t leave them on the curb to be picked up.

Other containers, such as milk jugs or water bottles will continue to be taken.

The city’s recycling contractor, Republic Services, made the decision after China decided is no longer accepting the bags from recycling companies.

It’s costing Republic money to ship the plastic.