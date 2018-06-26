DANCING WITH SHOW ME STARS!

Saturday, July 28 at 6 PM – 11 PM Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center

With a dynamic star-studded cast: Oleksandr Kamniev, Anna Trebunskaya, Jenya Chaplin & Dmitry Chaplin as well as “celebrities” from Cape Girardeau and surrounding area, this is a night of dance competition and a whirlwind of fun! 2018 Dancing with Show Me Stars to benefit the work of Community Caring Council’s Housing Assistance program. Tickets must be purchased in advance at

dancingwithshowmestars.com

– Info at the event page on Facebook, 573-651-3747 ext 101