Parson signs legislation to streamline process for commercial and casualty insurance

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson recently signed legislation meant to streamline the regulatory process for commercial property and casualty insurance.

It passed the Missouri House by a vote of 143-5.

This exemption would exclude workers’ compensation, medical malpractice liability, and farm property and liability policies, and coverage issued by an assigned-risk or residual market plan.

The bill would exempt commercial insurers from filing rates and policy forms with respect to certain lines of commercial insurance.