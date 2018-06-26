SE MO company downsizes in response to business decline from major nail company

A southeast Missouri box company has cut four temporary jobs due to a decline of business from a Poplar Bluff nail manufacturer. Tim Powderly, co-owner of SEMO Box Company in Cape Girardeau, says Mid Continent Nail Corporation has been hit hard with a 25-percent tariff on steel imports.

Mid Continent has slashed 60 temporary jobs, plans to cut 200 more by the end of July and faces possible closure around Labor Day. Powderly hopes for a speedy exemption process on the tariff so that Midwest manufacturers can resume regular business.