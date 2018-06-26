Tuesday, June 26th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Priscilla Ann Etheridge, 66, who was arrested in Florida for shooting at her son because she didn’t want him to get the last word in an argument.

Panama City Police say the two were arguing over her cellphone, which she thought her son had taken.

They later found the phone in the house, at which point her 46 year old son fled on his bicycle, only to have mom follow in her car and shoot at him with a .22 caliber handgun.

She missed, but when police arrived she was charged with aggravated assault.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Authorities in Midvale, Utah are trying to determine who sent them $50 for a stop sign that was stolen from them in the 1940’s.

The Midvale Public Works Department received a letter postmarked from North Houston, Texas in which a man said he was giving them $50 to pay for a stop sign he took when he was a “thoughtless teenager.”

Although the theft occurred over 60 years ago, the man did not list a return address so authorities have been unable to locate him to acknowledge receipt.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A 13 year old Illinois middle school student, who is facing felony charges after he taped his conversation with school administrators.

Police say the boy was called into the Principal’s office to discuss the fact that he had missed multiple detentions.

Prior to walking in he began recording audio on his cell phone and continued to do so for their entire conversation.

After arguing with the Principal he admitted the conversation was being recorded, at which point the meeting was ended and the cops were called.

He was charged as a Juvenile with one count of eavesdropping.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Daniel Hughett, 35, who was arrested in Alaska for DUI after he drove a front loader through town.

Three separate people called Anchorage Police to notify that someone was driving a massive front loader erratically through the downtown area and smashing into parked cars.

Hughett allegedly stopped into a gas station and hit the building before buying something and leaving again.

He eventually ditched the vehicle and began walking through a neighborhood at which point police located and apprehended him.