A Perryville woman accused of stabbing her husband has now admitted to the attack.

54-year-old Susan Regelsperger is said to have stabbed her husband in the arm with a steak knife.

He was left with a one-inch long wound and was taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital, but was eventually sent to a St. Louis hospital.

She has accused her husband of lacking affection and empathy, which led to the fight.

Regelsperger is currently out on bond.