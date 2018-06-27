Wednesday, June 27th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A quartet of fast-food workers sold methamphetamine from a Wendy’s in Georgia, according to police who raided the eatery and busted the employees on narcotics charges.

Investigators allege that the Wendy’s employees sold small amounts of meth both in the parking lot and inside the restaurant in Canton, a city about 40 miles north of Atlanta.

Members of a narcotics task force yesterday executed a search warrant at Wendy’s, while simultaneously arresting the restaurant’s manager, a cook, and two other employees. Cops say the meth sales had been occurring for several weeks.

The Wendy’s location was closed during the police raid but has subsequently reopened for business, although they are now short several employees.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A man arrested for drunk driving told police that his dog was at the wheel when officers spotted the vehicle weaving across lanes on a Florida roadway.

State troopers last month pulled over a Nissan after spotting the auto being driven erratically on Interstate 95 outside Port St. Lucie. When cops contacted the driver, they detected the “obvious and distinct odor” of booze “coming from inside the vehicle.”

The driver, 56-year-old Scott Garrett, was lethargic, slurring his words, and had “red, very glassy, and blood shot” eyes. On the car’s front passenger seat was an open bottle of Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum.

Before performing a series of field sobriety tests, Garrett asked troopers to give him a ride to his Jupiter home. Garret then sought to pin the dangerous driving on another party: “He then stated he wasn’t driving the vehicle but it was…actually his dog,” an investigator noted. Garret was immediately arrested for drunk driving.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Police say that a stylish straphanger stabbed a man in the head with her high heel during a subway brawl in the Lower East Side of New York.

Authorities stated that the pair were traveling on a Queens-bound F train near the Delancey Street station at roughly 5:00 a.m. Friday, when their subway squabble turned violent.

The enraged woman ripped off her shoe and jabbed the heel into the left side of the 26-year-old victim’s head. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where medics stapled the wound on his head. Police said the woman fled the station towards the Williamsburg Bridge.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A Florida Uber Driver has been charged after he pointed a gun at another motorist because he was upset that she was texting. A Pasco County Sheriff’s Office report says 41-year-old Philip Macchio was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault and carrying a concealed firearm.

The report says Macchio was driving in Port Richey early Friday morning when he passed a woman and tapped his brakes multiple times. The woman said she tried to pull around Macchio, and he pointed a black handgun at her.

During a traffic stop, the report says Macchio acknowledged having a Glock handgun, but said he had held up his cellphone, not a gun, to get her to stop texting. The report did not list any passengers in Macchio’s vehicle.