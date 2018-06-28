Kennett City Council issues new firework rules

The City of Kennett has new firework rules meant to help keep you safe during the Independence Day week.

The city council issued the new rules after residents complained about the fires and property damages that had taken place in years past.

The new law says you can’t shoot fireworks from alleyways, streets, or cars.

They raised the age to buy fireworks to 16 and have limited the time they can be bought. They’ll be on sale from June 30th up to the 4th.

Anyone caught violating the law could get misdemeanor charge and $500 in fines, or possibly a year of jail time.