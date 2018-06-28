Thursday, June 29th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to police, a machete-wielding Montana woman broke into her ex-boyfriend’s home, directed him to disrobe, and then forced him to have sex with her.

19-year-old Samantha Mears reportedly entered the victim’s Great Falls residence Friday when he was not home. When the man returned, Mears “confronted him from behind with a machete.” Mears then allegedly told the man to “get on the bed and remove his clothes.”

The victim told police that he complied with Mears “for fear of his safety,” adding that he “did not feel he could leave the room at that time without being hurt by Mears.” Investigators charge that after Mears removed her pants, she climbed atop the victim “and they engaged in intercourse.”

“After the intercourse, Mears sat on the bed, still armed with the machete, with her back against the wall.” It was during this time that the victim took several photos of Mears “with the machete in her hand.” Mears has been charged with aggravated burglary and assault with a weapon, both felonies.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Wild Wing Café waitress made the call to stop serving drinks to a customer who was too intoxicated, and when the man was cut off, it was the start to a violent, drunken outburst.

William Banks of South Carolina was outraged when he was denied another alcoholic beverage at the popular chicken wing restaurant. In less than an hour after being refused service, he threatened to shoot multiple members of the Wild Wing Cafe staff, assaulted his waitress, then told the officer arresting him he would get him fired.

The waitress said she cut Banks off from alcohol after observing how drunk he was, causing him to become “irate.” He then started cussing her out when she refused him anymore alcohol. Banks was charged with third-degree assault and battery and trespassing after notice.

OR HOW ABOUT……

An Indiana man was arrested after he was found naked in the backyard of a Kentucky home after allegedly attempting to start a fire, claiming he “may be Jesus.”

31-year-old Anthony Michael Johnson was arrested in Johnson Fork, where he was reportedly naked and lying in the grass. Originally, Johnson would not give deputies his name but told them he “may be Jesus.”

Police said Johnson was behind a residence and had poured gasoline around the house. He then grabbed a service wire that provided electricity to an outbuilding on the property and attempted to start a fire.

Johnson was charged with third-degree burglary; first-degree indecent exposure, first offense; third-degree criminal trespassing; second-degree criminal mischief; giving an officer false identifying information; and public intoxication – controlled substance.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Drunk and hankering for a pie, a 26-year-old New Zealand man became enraged and smashed up an ATM machine when it wouldn’t give him the cash to buy one. Hayden Caskey was reportedly “heavily intoxicated” when he put his card into the ATM machine.

When the ATM “ate” his card and requested he contact the bank, Caskey became enraged and began punching the machine with his fists. He then smashed a glass bottle against it.

Caskey completely destroyed the perspex used to house the ATM computer and also damaged the ATM itself, leaving it inoperable. He then left the scene. When he was located later by police he told them he damaged the machine because it ate his bankcard and he needed the card to buy a pie.