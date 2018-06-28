Tuesday storms put out local firework stands

Firework businesses in the area are cleaning up after their tents were knocked down during the storms Tuesday.

Hoffman Family Fireworks owner Rick Hoffman has said they lost thousands of dollars due to the damages.

One of their employees was under the tent whenever the storm hit. It’s led to the cleanup of several soaked fireworks. Fortunately, they’ve got extra products stored in a warehouse.

Casey’s Fireworks in Sikeston was knocked to the ground Tuesday as well.

The owner there has said the site won’t be rebuilt for the 4th. He does, however, have another location Marble Hill.