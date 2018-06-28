U.S. Supreme Court ruling last week now seems long ago, but has far reaching impact on internet sales in Missouri

A U.S. Supreme Court decision issued last week means Internet sales in Missouri can be subject to state and local sales taxes. Federal estimates show that up to $13 billion was lost across the country in 2017 because those taxes weren’t imposed. Ray McCarty with Associated Industries of Missouri is skeptical the numbers are that high.

The Supreme Court ruling means Missouri can impose sales taxes on internet transactions at any time, but so far, the state has not taken the step.