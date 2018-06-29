CAT BOX Meet Cobalt she is a stubby!!!!

Sweet little Cobalt is your baby this week on Cat Box. Check her out! About 10 weeks old and mostly black with a white rear portion of her tummy. BIG EYES AND NO TAIL! She is perfectly balanced though. Cobalt will need to be spayed so your 100$ deposit is FULLY returned to you when she is vetted and you pay nothing for her! Such a gem too she cuddled in to my chin and stayed there for a long time. She loves to play but wants to hug and smooch her owner! Go give her a forever home today at the Humane Society of SE Missouri. Another keeper for you and your family.