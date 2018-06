A Marion man was badly injured last night due to a large tree that fell on the road.

51-year-old Richard Clemmons Jr. was driving at 8:30 on Day Road near to Childers Road.

Clemmons hit the tree in his Grand Cherokee. It had taken down power lines with it. His car was damaged.

He was hospitalized and officers pulled the vehicle away from the site.

Clemmons had been incapacitated at the crash.