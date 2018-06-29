MDC offers field archery courses near Fredericktown, Jackson, Piedmont

The Department of Conservation will be holding archery curses during July in Fredericktown, Jackson and Piedmont.

It’ll be a chance for kids 10 and older to work on their basic archery skills. They’re offering three opportunities to take the course.

Trainees will complete a field archery course with a certified instructor.

The first class is at Piedmont’s Flatwoods Conservation Area, July 10th.

The second is in the Maintz Wildlife Preserve on July 11th.

The last will be at Millstream Gardens in Fredericktown.