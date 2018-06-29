U.S. Senate passes farm bill; McCaskill hopes negotiations go well with House
The U.S. Senate has overwhelmingly passed a federal farm bill that would expand broadband internet access to rural areas and maintain the current commodity support and crop insurance program. U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill says Missouri and U.S. farmers want stability and passing a farm bill would help.
The bipartisan bill headed to negotiations with House members does not make major changes to the food stamp and nutrition programs, like the House’s version does.