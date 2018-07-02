Cape Girardeau city council considers local convenience store’s liquor license

Today, the Cape Girardeau city council will be considering an appeal made by a local convenience store owner as he works to maintain his right to sell liquor.

The city has attempted to deny him the ability to renew his liquor license because the city planner Ryan Shrimplin has said the store has attracted loiterers and heavy-drinkers. A report said the store, called the Outlet, has drawn in individuals who’ve participated in the harassment of children and other community issues.

Community members have voiced their opposition to the liquor license’s renewal. Some have gotten a petition signed 160 times to prohibit the renewal.