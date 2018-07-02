Governor Parson Takes Action on FY19 Budget Bills

Governor Mike Parson ended the week signing the new budget on Friday.

The new measure includes $12 million towards increased school transportation funding, especially aimed at helping rural schools.

There’s also a $250,000 K through 3 elementary school reading assessment program meant to help diagnose dyslexia.

$8.2 million will go towards capital improvements for river port expansion.

$4.8 million restored funding goes to the Tourism CO-OP Program.

There’s $1 million for the Jobs for America’s Graduates program, assisting high school youth to be college and career ready.

Finally, $2 million for community college workforce development, offering food stamp recipients the opportunity to gain skills, train, and promote employability and self-sufficiency.