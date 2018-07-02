Missouri Secretary of State Ashcroft Testifies About Election Security
Missouri’s Secretary of State says states have been working to secure elections. Republican Jay Ashcroft testified recently before a U-S Senate committee on Capitol Hill:
Ashcroft says people have been prosecuted in Missouri in recent years for trying to vote more than once, and for trying to buy votes. He also says Missouri is the first state to receive federal grant money for cybersecurity training for state and local election officials. Missouri has requested about seven-million dollars.