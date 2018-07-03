Bonne Terre woman appointed as state conservation commissioner

A Bonne Terre woman will be serving as a new conservation commissioner.

Long-time conservationist Nicole Wood has been appoint to the Commission in a slew of recent appointments by Governor Mike Parson.

Five other appointments were made.

Among them was Dr. Gary Carver, of Kansas City, who was reappointed to the Missouri State Board of Chiropractic Examiners.

former instructor at Northwest Missouri State University Mike Thomson, of Maryville, was reappointed to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education.