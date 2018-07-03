Caruthersville officers take woman wanted in multiple counties into custody

Caruthersville Officers have arrested a Canalou native, and she’s being held with a bond of more than $6,000.

25-year-old Destiney Corbin was wanted on three warrants, the first of which was from Scott County, where she’d violated her probation rules.

She was on probation for 3rd degree assault and property damage.

She had a warrant in Mississippi County for two counts of forgery.

The third warrant was from the Caruthersville Municipal Court for not having insurance.